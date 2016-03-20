Dog reunites with owner after five years on her own

After a 5-year journey on her own, Angel the German Shepherd reunited with her owner after a group discovered her in Lafe.

Catrina Bateman is one of the women who has helped Angel over the past few days.

She says the dog was living around the Lafe area for about two months.

Jana Wineland, Jessica Nole and Bateman picked her up to see if anyone in the area owned her.

After a trip to the veterinarian, they found something they did not expect.

“Jana had taken Angel up to the vet’s office there in Paragould and you know, not thinking that there was one in there, cause no one had been claimed yet on her, they ran a microchip scanner over her,” Bateman said. “It dinged up and that’s when Jana and her husband was completely surprised with it.”

After some research on Facebook, they got in touch with Angel’s original owner who told them what happened to her dog.

Angel lived with this person as a puppy in the northern part of the country but her owner moved to Hawaii for military service.

The owner left Angel with a relative but she became too big for this person to handle.

She was then handed over to another family to act as Angel’s guardian.

Bateman said that family split up and the husband took Angel with him.

That happened in 2011 and since then Angel had been missing.

Her owner thought she was dead until she got a message from Wineland, Bateman and Nole.

Sunday, Wineland met the owner in Iowa to reunite Angel with her original owner.

Angel received her first permanent home in Minnesota with her owner after about five years of being on her own.

Bateman said without the microchip Angel had, this reunion may never have happened.

She works with Trumann Arkansas Pet Savers and said cases like this are rare and microchips help make these cases possible.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android