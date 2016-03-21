A Jonesboro restaurant rises from the ashes

Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill, 2309 East Parker Road, will soon reopen for business after it caught fire in December 2014.

According to Daniel Ray, the restaurant’s general manager, the rebuild is coming along; but, it has been tough on both himself and Colton’s employees.

“It’s been tough, to be honest with you.” Ray said. “It’s been a long journey. Like I said, we just kind of put our head down and did work and got to the promise land and now we’re here so we’re just trying to get back out there and be involved in the city again.”

Ray said they are excited to show customers what the new restaurant has to offer.

“We’ve added a bar area, so we do have a bar and bar dining,” Ray said. “We’ve added a few new features inside which I’ll just wait for you guys to come in and see it when we open.”

Ray said they are eager to get back in the community and start serving steaks again.

“We’re ecstatic,” Ray said. “We’ve put together a good team of employees. We’ve hired about 120 people to open with and we’re totally excited about it. We’re geared up and ready to go. It’s been a lot of work. We’d like to be open a little sooner than we are. We’re looking like the first couple of weeks in April is what we’re shooting for.”

The opening date for Colton’s Steakhouse and Grill is still to be announced.

