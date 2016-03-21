Jonesboro non-profit will hold workshop for residents

There is hope for seniors and caregivers having trouble navigating through end of life issues.

A financial planning workshop will soon take place at the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, 2005 East Highland Drive #303.

The workshop will provide attendants with information on legal, financial and end of life concerns.

Dorcy Bowser, caregiver coordinator for EAAAA, said this workshop is a great opportunity.

“If you have an elderly parent or a disabled child and maybe you need to get the guardianship or power of attorney, trust and stuff like that,” Bowser said.

Bowser said people need to get informed.

“For future purposes you need to know exactly what’s going to happen,” Bowser said. “In case the person becomes ill. Someone needs to be appointed to make the decisions that the person has given them the directives of. So, it’s very important.”

While this workshop may be geared toward seniors, Bowser said parents with disabled children should attend as well.

“Studies actually show the caregiver actually passes away before the care recipient. So, it’s important that the caregiver actually comes and gets this information taken care of. And again, I can’t stress enough if you have a child that is disabled it is important that you get guardianship before they turn the age of 18.”

Bowser said the chance to speak one-on-one with an attorney who navigates these murky waters is a huge resource they’re making available to people for free.

“The attorney will go over financial trusts, probates, power of attorney and I think the big thing: guardianship,” Bowser said. “People don’t understand the difference between guardianship and power of attorney. There is a difference. So, people need to come and get the language. Guardianship is a whole different thing from power of attorney.”

The workshop will take place April 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the EAAAA in Jonesboro.

If you wish to attend, you do need to pre-register by calling K Howard at (870) 930-2222.

The last day to register is April 1.

Seating is limited.

