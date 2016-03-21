Jonesboro basketball tournament takes a timeout after fight

A basketball tournament at Parker Park Community Center, 1522 North Church St., was put on hold Saturday afternoon after a coach punched another coach in the face.

According to a Jonesboro police incident report, witnesses saw a coach from St. Louis enter the gymnasium and go to shake another coach’s hand.

Instead of shaking hands, the suspect reportedly punched the victim in the face.

Witnesses told police the victim was knocked out. The suspect then punched the victim in the face again before leaving.

Wixson Huffstetler, director of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation, said Monday morning this did not surprise him when someone told him what happened.

Huffstetler said this behavior is becoming more common.

“It happens in every sport,” Huffstetler said. “We see this every year with every sport. Parents act out like they shouldn't be. Instead of rooting their kids on, they're taking it to serious and living through their kids. It's becoming more and more of a trend too and it's disheartening to see that because it kind of takes away from the sport too.”

Huffstetler said they are looking to implement a rule that requires security to be hired during events like this in the future.

Police searched for the suspect but were unable to find him.

