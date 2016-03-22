Aquaculture bill needs revamping

A nearly 100-year-old law dealing with the accidental transporting of certain fish across state lines could literally sink the burgeoning industry, Rep. Rick Crawford said this week.

According to a report from KARK, Crawford is seeking to revamp the Lacey Act. The law was passed by Congress over 100 years ago before most modern aquaculture practices were created.

Crawford has also sponsored legislation to exempt fish farmers from accidental violations of the law, KARK said.

Crawford, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, said the law has scared a lot of fish farmers due to the threat of endangered species possibly being mixed with other kinds of fish.

The law also has an economic impact on the industry, Crawford said.

"There's a significant contribution to the rural economy that these producers are making," Crawford said.

Fish farmers can also face a $100,000 fine and a year in jail for violating the law, Crawford said.

Crawford said he is working to have the bill included in the Farm Bill, which is scheduled for debate later this year.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android