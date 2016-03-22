Aquaculture bill needs revamping - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Aquaculture bill needs revamping

Rep. Rick Crawford Rep. Rick Crawford
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

A nearly 100-year-old law dealing with the accidental transporting of certain fish across state lines could literally sink the burgeoning industry, Rep. Rick Crawford said this week.

According to a report from KARK, Crawford is seeking to revamp the Lacey Act. The law was passed by Congress over 100 years ago before most modern aquaculture practices were created.

Crawford has also sponsored legislation to exempt fish farmers from accidental violations of the law, KARK said.

Crawford, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee, said the law has scared a lot of fish farmers due to the threat of endangered species possibly being mixed with other kinds of fish.

The law also has an economic impact on the industry, Crawford said.

"There's a significant contribution to the rural economy that these producers are making," Crawford said.

Fish farmers can also face a $100,000 fine and a year in jail for violating the law, Crawford said.

Crawford said he is working to have the bill included in the Farm Bill, which is scheduled for debate later this year.
 
Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Officer involved shooting confirmed in Butler Co., MO

    Officer involved shooting confirmed in Butler Co., MO

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-07-12 01:14:52 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An officer involved shooting has been confirmed by officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

    An officer involved shooting has been confirmed by officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

  • WRMC hopes to expand campus

    WRMC hopes to expand campus

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:35 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:35:04 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:58:50 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    A Region 8 hospital is looking to expand. But first, it needs approval from city leaders. 

    A Region 8 hospital is looking to expand. But first, it needs approval from city leaders. 

  • Protesters arrested in DC offices

    Protesters arrested in DC offices

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-07-11 23:02:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-07-12 00:16:13 GMT
    (Source: U.S. Senate)(Source: U.S. Senate)

    There were at least 14 arrests Monday during a protest at the Washington, DC office of Sen. John Boozman over the Senate health care bill.

    There were at least 14 arrests Monday during a protest at the Washington, DC office of Sen. John Boozman over the Senate health care bill.

    •   
Powered by Frankly