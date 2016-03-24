Mayor gives ultimatum to county, judge responds

The city of Batesville is asking the county to pay for dispatching services to the county or the city will stop answering 911 calls outside of the city.

In a letter from Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh to County Judge Robert Griffin, Elumbaugh asked for $213,000 per year for continued services.

Elumbaugh said they will continue to provide this service until Dec. 31, 2018, if they receive the compensation.

He asked for a written response from the county by noon of April 12.

Elumbaugh said in his letter that if this response does not come or if the offer is refused, all 911 calls from outside of Batesville will not be answered by the city's dispatch center.

The mayor said the county has not paid for the services they have provided.

He said he has asked for the county's numbers and other information but they have not provided them.

Judge Griffin said they have on multiple occasions.

Griffin said the new amount the city asked for is a raise in rates from the $70,000. Griffin said they have paid the money.

He said the county was in negotiations for a new agreement for the service.

Griffin said the county maintains the towers that the 911 services are distributed. He said it is the county's function and "ours to take" if need be.

Griffin said if the county takes control of the 911 service, they will answer calls from around the county at no charge.

Elumbaugh said a city council member suggested having a third party look at the numbers but the county declined this idea.

