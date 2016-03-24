Officers cross state lines for special training

The Arkansas State University Police Department hosted a two-day nationwide firearms training program.

Lead instructor and developer for the Lights, Sights and Lasers workshop, Wes Doss, said the program started years ago in the hopes of helping officers.

“The whole goal with Lights, Sights and Lasers was to create a cost-free program,” Doss said. “Early on we started this to kind of address all the budget cuts and the layoffs and the furloughs."

Doss said they want to help law enforcement agencies think outside the box.

“It’s an accredited program,” Doss said. “The whole idea is that we’re providing training to kind of get them to think critically about how they currently do training."

Doss said the program has grown steadily over the years.

“Every year the program grows from the sponsors that are part of it,” Doss said. “And that’s something that I think is really important for a lot of law enforcement officers to understand."

Doss said they hope to help officers make a difference.

“We’re (law enforcement) wrapped around trying to create a black and white response to non-black and white situations," Doss said. "When something horrible happens out on the street, it’s fluid."

Officers spent a couple of hours in the classroom going over concepts and then went to the firing range for live fire exercises at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department.

Randy Sharp with the sheriff's office went through the class.

Sharp said he found it very beneficial.

“It's good to have all kinds of information,” Sharp said. “On statistics on low lights on shoots, firearms and stuff.”

Doss said the best thing their program can do is to help officers do their job.

“I want them to become better educated,” Doss said. “And that’s the hard part. Our job is a complicated job. There’s a lot more to it than simply running around in a patrol car.”

Thirty-three officers from Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas attended the workshop on Thursday.

