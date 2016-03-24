Ravenden water well fixed, boil order still in effect

While the town's water well has been fixed, the city has not yet lifted the boil order until they get the all clear from the state.

The town of Ravenden is sending samples of water for testing. Once the samples come back clean, the boil order will be lifted, according to the town's water and sewer service.

When the town discovered the problem, they issued a boil order, which has been in effect for more than a week.

Laura Stone is the daughter of the owners of Grandma’s Country Cookin’, a Ravenden restaurant.

She said the boil order has not been an issue for them or their customers.

“It hasn't really affected our restaurant much,” Stone said. “They are steadily working on it and it really hasn't affected our business. To cook with, we do boil the water. When we do the dishes, it's extremely hot water. So we really haven’t had any problems with it.”

Patrick Hovis, the town’s water and sewer operator, said their original completion date was pushed back.

