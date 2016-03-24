Investigators looking into church vandalism - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Investigators looking into church vandalism

RAVENDEN, AR (KAIT) - -

Sharp County investigators are looking into vandalism that occurred just north of Ravenden and Williford earlier this month.

Investigator Jimmy Bennett said the vandalism included destroyed mailboxes donuts in a church parking lot.

He said most of the vandalism was at the Bristol Assembly of God at the intersection of Brown’s Creek Road and Bradford Cemetery Road.

Troy Dover lives not far from the church and said this news did not surprise him.

He said he has lived in the area for a long time and has seen many different types of vandalism.

With everything he has seen, he still did not understand why someone would do such a thing.

“I don't know why they do it,” Dover said. “Maybe they just need something to do, I don't know. When I grew up, we had plenty to do without tearing stuff up.”

Dover said he has seen kids and adults doing things like desecrating graves and tearing things up.

Bennett said they have 3 juvenile suspects in the case and all of them will be cited for the vandalism.

