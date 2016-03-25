Owners of Melba Theater work to revitalize building

Crews worked Friday on the Melba Theater in downtown Batesville with the hopes of operating the old theater once again.

Co-owner of the building Joe Shell said they have been working to renovate the place since last March.

He said they recently started work on the exterior of the building.

Since then, he said they have had many people asking when it will be open.

Shell said they will open on a Friday, they just do not know which Friday.

He said one of their reasons for renovating the Melba is the history behind the building.

“We have so many people who have stories, people I go to church with,” Shell said. “There's one couple I used to go to church with and they came up to me and said ‘Hey, I was selling tickets at the Melba back in the 1950's and that's where I met my husband.’”

Shell said they are planning a progress report for people interested in seeing where they are with the project on April 7.

The owners plan to keep the single screen theater and offer affordable tickets to families.

