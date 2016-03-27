Easter weekend draws in thousands to Jonesboro church

A Jonesboro church expected to see thousands of people Easter weekend at their many Easter church services.

Bob Snell, the media and communications director of Central Baptist Church, said they had about 15 services spread out across their five locations.

He said they estimated about 8,000 people would walk through their doors and this opportunity did not come often.

“We know that there are people that are going to come through our doors that won’t come any other time,” Snell said. “So it’s a chance for us to share the love of Jesus, he died on the cross for us and he rose again three days later so that we could have life eternally. It’s just an opportunity that only comes around a couple times a year and we try to make the most of it.”

Snell said Saturday they had about 1,200 people at one service.

During the 9:30 service Sunday morning, Pastor Archie Mason said it appeared they had even more in attendance than Saturday.

Snell said people who have been to a service at the church told him Easter is all about spending it with family and he was glad those families decided to spend some time with them.

