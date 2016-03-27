Oak Grove Heights fire destroys home - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Oak Grove Heights fire destroys home

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS (KAIT) -

The Oak Grove Heights Fire Department responded to a house fire that started Saturday night and ended early Sunday morning. 

Fire Chief Chris Wilcox said the fire was on Misty Marie. 

He said the fire may have started in the attic of the home. 

Wilcox said no one was injured but the disabled Marine veteran who lived there was treated for smoke inhalation after he went back inside the home. 

He said they tried to save some items from the home but the family lost everything. 

Wilcox said Red Cross was called to help the family find a place to stay. 

