UPDATE: Homeless man moves into apartment

Sunday update: Dustin Michaud moved into an apartment Saturday afternoon.

Multiple people helped Michaud move and find furniture for his new home.

He advised anyone that may be in the position he was in to not be afraid to ask for help.

"I know there's a lot of people out there that are battling with financial issues and battling with themselves while they're on the streets, there are places you there are places you can go and people that are willing to help you," Michaud said.

He wanted to thank everyone who helped him get to where he is now and said he was glad he made the decision to move to Jonesboro.

Wednesday update: A former homeless man in Jonesboro got his first apartment after his story was brought to light Tuesday.

A rental agency in Jonesboro offered Dustin Michaud an apartment with the first month's rent free.

Michaud will move into the apartment this weekend.

The GoFundMe account also doubled in one day.

The donations went from $400 to $800.

A homeless man wants to make Jonesboro his home, but he never expected the outpouring of love that would come with it.

Dustin Michaud previously lived in a small town in Kentucky.

Michaud said he could not find anywhere to live there under $750 per month and with two jobs he still could not making ends meet.

Michaud started to research different areas and he found the cost of living in Arkansas was better so he packed his bags, boarded a Greyhound bus and came to Jonesboro.

Michaud knew the first month or so he would be living on the streets.

“The first night a couple of the local police officers saw me sleeping on a bus stop,” Michaud said.

The officers paid to put Michaud in a hotel for the night and since then things have started to look up for Michaud.

“I compare myself to Job, somebody who pretty much lost everything but still sees the blessings that come,” Michaud said.

Michaud said a local resident, Angie Heringer, and her family allowed Michaud to store his belongings on their property while he looked for work and a place to stay.

“The hardest thing for me being homeless was trying to find a place to sleep at night,” Michaud said.

Several people in the community, including Jonesboro police officers, gave Michaud gift cards for food and money for hotels.

One family even invited Michaud to accompany them to an Easter Sunday service.

Michaud said he is very grateful for all the love and support he received so far.

“I won’t take a handout, but I will take a hand up,” Michaud said.

This past weekend Michaud hit another hardship though when a vehicle hit him along Red Wolf Blvd.

“Out of the corner of my eye I see a car and it just smacked me,” Michaud said.

Michaud did not have his glasses on at the time because they were broken.

Workers at Layton Eye Clinic heard about Michaud's accident and wanted to help.

“He got hit by a car and it is probably because he could not see,” employee Laura Baxter said.

The clinic fitted Michaud with a new pair of glasses.

“We just saw somebody that needed some help and we had the means to do so,” employee Gloria Evans said.

Michaud has one job in Jonesboro now and is looking for a second.

He said he wants to work as much as possible so he can save up and get a place of his own.

“My goal is to call Jonesboro my home,” Michaud said.

Michaud thanks everyone for all their help and he will continue to stay positive as he goes through life.

“I always stay positive because the minute you start thinking about everything that is wrong in your life and that could go wrong, that is when things go wrong,” Michaud said.

Michaud encourages people to never look down on someone.

He said there are some homeless people who have addictions and troubled past and there are others who just could not make it financially.

He said whatever the cause, they are still people and need love.

Michaud said he has found love here in Jonesboro from the community.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help Michaud as he continues to find a place to live.

