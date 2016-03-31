County road culvert worries homeowners

A group of homeowners on Craighead County Road 761 asked for help Thursday after the rain washed away part of their road.

Jeremy Carroll, one of the people who live there, said he and others have tried to fix a culvert on the road for about a year and a half.

He said the current culvert is not working and when they get heavy rain, like what happened in Region 8 on Wednesday night, the road washes away.

This would not be that big of a problem usually, but Carroll said about 4 disabled veterans live in the area and if there were an emergency, crews could not drive down the road.

“God forbid, something happen to my dad or my mom or even my step dad or me, cause I am a disabled vet,” Carroll said. “We can't get help out here. I mean if one of our houses catches on fire, then they can't get the fire trucks down the road because of what we've got right here half the road's washed out.”

Carroll said they have contacted the county road department, who told them they could pour gravel at the spot.

He said this has been done before but it has not worked.

Carroll said he and the other homeowners in the area just want help and hope to have the current culvert replaced with something that can keep their road intact.

