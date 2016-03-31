Flooding keeps water restoration companies busy

Several water restoration crews were out in Jonesboro Thursday working to dry up some of the flooding seen in the area.

Servpro of Jonesboro was one of these crews who worked at the Nettleton School Gymnasium.

Cary Park, the owner, said they had about 40 to 45 calls between Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon.

He said they were seeing a lot of commercial and residential flooding.

Park said their biggest concern when they arrive to a flooded building is getting the water out.

“In a lot of situations, similar to this one, when you have that much rain it causes issues with the sewer system,” Park said. “So you have a combination of water flowing in and drains that just can't recover fast enough or are also backing up into the facility.”

Park said if people realize they may have flooding in building, to be safe and stay out of the water. It could be harmful to your health.

He said floodwater could have feces and other harmful items that it may have collected as it flowed through yards or streets.

