Lions Club Auto Show returns

Cars, cars and more cars filled the Arkansas State University Convocation Center Friday.

The 27th annual University Heights Lions Club Auto Show returned.

Over 150 vehicles young and old were buffed to a high shine and waited to thrill viewers.

Lions Club member Brad Barker said what people don’t know is that every cent earned from the event goes right back into the community.

“We really need the community to come out,” Barker said. “We make our money on the ticket sales and we take the ticket sales money and use it to help the community. Every penny you donate or that you give for a ticket goes into the community to help someone.”

Barker said the Lions Club helps the community in a variety of different ways.

“Our club spends about $10,000 each year on eyeglasses for people who can’t afford them,” Barker said. “We also donate to something called Lions Club International. It provides disaster relief to people. Vilonia and Mayflower got a lot of money from Lions International when we had tornadoes a few years ago.”

Barker said the show has a wide variety of cars on display.

“These cars come from all over four or five states,” Barker said. “They spend thousands and thousands of dollars and many hours of time getting these things prepared for this. All these cars are highly polished, award winning vehicles that are somebody’s baby.”

The show is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m and Sunday from 11-4 in the afternoon.

Admission for adults is $10 and is free for children under 12.

