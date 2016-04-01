Pinwheels placed for Child Abuse Prevention month

The Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center placed pinwheels in front of the Craighead County Courthouse Friday afternoon for Child Abuse Prevention month.

Kristy Nichols, the executive director for the center, said in years past the pinwheels represented the amount of cases they saw and explained what they represent this year.

“That is healthy, happy kids and these can be the kids that we have served,” Nichols said. “These can be kids that went through child abuse. Just because a child has been abused in the past doesn't mean that they can't be healthy and happy and grow out of that.”

Nichols said they are asking for the community to get involved this year.

She said those that want to show their support for healthy, happy kids in northeast Arkansas can place a pinwheel with the others.

Nichols said this can be done during the month of April.

She urged people to also post it online using the tag WeARBlue.

