Dogs and owners run 5K for humane society - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Dogs and owners run 5K for humane society

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Crown Club in Craighead County held the Crowns and Canine 5K Saturday afternoon to raise money for two groups.

The Crown Club is a group of students from various schools who take part in projects to help people in their community.

Victoria Nall, the president of the club, said the 5K held on Saturday was something different for the club.

“Well this year we had really hoped on combining a service project with one of our finance projects,” Nall said. “Though our mission is to help the kids in northeast Arkansas, we decided to pair up with the humane society and split the proceeds with them for this 5K.”

Nall said this is how the idea of the 5K began.

She said their finance projects help raise money for the club’s service projects.

Unlike some races, the Crowns and Canines 5K had runners with two and four legs.

Dogs were by the sides of their owners during the entire race.

Nall said the humane society was very receptive to their idea.

She said they did not have to do much for the event except help spread the word.

Maggie Playter, the vice president of the club, said they had about 40 people run the race with their furry friend.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly