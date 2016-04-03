Man shot at while walking home from work

On his way home from work early Sunday morning, one Jonesboro man was shot at and did not know why.

According to a Jonesboro police report, police received a call at 12:04 a.m. of shots fired around Nelms Street.

When they arrived, Ervin Larsen explained what happened.

He said he was taking his normal route from the Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 East Highland Drive, when he heard something that sounded like firecrackers.

Larsen said it did not bother him and continued walking.

As he was crossing the creek right behind his home, he said a black sedan pulled up and he saw the muzzle flash of a gun.

Larsen made it home safely but his cousin called police.

He said this incident will not change how he gets home.

“It won't phase me much,” Larsen said. “It really didn't bother me, it doesn't bother me anymore now. It kind of shook me at first but other than that, you know like I said, I just figured somebody mistaken me or it was just a gang warning shot, something like that.”

Larsen told police he did not know anyone that would want to harm him.

The report stated police searched the area but were unable to find any casings.

