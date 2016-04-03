Jonesboro police respond to two pharmacy burglaries - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro police respond to two pharmacy burglaries

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The Jonesboro Police Department responded to two commercial burglaries at two pharmacies during the early morning hours of Sunday.

A police report said the first incident happened at Woodsprings Pharmacy where someone attempted to break the glass of the front door.

It said police searched the area and found that the person responsible was unable to get inside the store.

The second incident happened at The Medicine Shoppe on Southwest Drive.

A separate police report said police located one of the doors had the glass broken out.

The only thing they found to be missing were three bottles of Hydrocodone tablets.

Both reports say the owners of each store were contacted and no arrests have been made.

