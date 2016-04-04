Trumann Maxie Theater to be torn down

The Trumann Fine Arts Council announced the Maxie Theater will have to be torn down due to a lack of funding.

Ronnie Harrison, a spokesperson for the council, said they did not have enough money to restore the theater.

He said another big issue is how deteriorated the building is.

Harrison said the inside of the theater, including the roof, is in need of repair.

The Maxie Theater opened in 1948 and closed its doors in 2012.

Harrison said the council tried to get money for the theater but was unable to get what they needed.

“We tried to get grants and stuff but you have to have matching funds,” Harrison said. “Right now nobody has contributed enough that benefits us getting a matching grant. So this is where we're at. Without hope really.”

Harrison said the council is not happy about the decision but they did not have many options.

He said the theater is a big part of the community and they hate to see it torn down.

Harrison said the council will discuss when the theater will be torn down at a later date.

