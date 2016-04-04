Nettleton schools to outsource jobs next school year

The Nettleton School District recently announced they will outsource about nine jobs to a company in Jonesboro beginning school year of 2017.

Superintendent James Dunivan said Monday that these jobs include speech therapists employed by the school and the supervisor of the special education department.

He said the school has researched the change and determined that outsourcing will save them money, which they plan to put back for the kids.

Dunivan said they will soon start taking bids from various licensed speech therapy companies in Jonesboro.

He hopes some of those companies will hire some of the speech therapists who will no longer be employed by the school at the end of the school year.

“I believe any company that would take on this outsourcing service from Nettleton will have to add employees to be able to meet the need of the district because we have so many students getting speech therapy,” Dunivan said. “So at that point we're going to hope they would consider taking our employees and letting them work for them and even letting them stay here if they wish.”

Dunivan said they currently have over 300 students who need speech therapy.

He said outsourcing these positions are not uncommon for schools.

Dunivan explained because of Jonesboro’s size, they are able to easily hire another company to perform these services for them.

