Man, kids caught on camera during Abilities Unlimited theft

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro discovered footage Monday of a thief and two small children stealing items from their donation center Sunday night.

Sandy McQuay, the Jonesboro retail manager, said they were looking through their surveillance footage when they saw the incident.

The footage showed a man with two children getting out of a gray minivan, walking over to the donations and placing toys and boxes of items into his vehicle.

McQuay said she was shocked to see the man in the video brought two kids who also took things.

“We have signs of course that say anything on this property belongs to Abilities Unlimited,” McQuay said. “It's a donation that was given to us to help us meet our mission, which is to help people with disabilities. So when you bring your children here and you actually show your children how to steal items, I think that's just really a crying shame.”

McQuay said like the other thefts Abilities Unlimited has seen, they plan to prosecute the person in the video if he is caught.

She said she was very thankful for the new surveillance equipment they received from Crimestoppers and Sound Concepts.

McQuay said they were able to capture good quality footage at different angles of the incident because of the donation.

