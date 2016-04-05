New playground ready for Pre-K students

Children are jumping for joy at the Jonesboro Pre-K Center North because their new playground is ready to go.

Finishing touches were put on the playground Tuesday.

Lead Teacher in Classroom 101 Sarah Franks said she has 20 students in her classroom and they are all ready to play.

Franks said she knows firsthand how much a playground is needed for these kids.

“It is a big need,” Franks said. “We enjoy playing on the pavement. We have chalk, we do hula-hoop, but for them to be able to climb and to just build those motor skills that they need to is so important.”

Franks said the playground will contribute to their physical and mental well-being.

“Kids have energy,” Franks said. “They need to run, they need to play. When they get to run and play they focus better in the classroom.”

Five-year-old Brayden Carter said he can’t wait to try out the new playground.

“It’s so awesome,” Carter said.

When asked what he would play on first, he replied: "That climbing thing."

The playground has two slides, four spring toys and a rope climbing wall.

Franks said she is just as excited as her students.

“I was so excited,” Franks said. “We are so excited in our classroom and we are ready to get out here.”

There are 100 four- and five-year-old students currently at the Jonesboro Pre-K Center North location.

