Region 8 school calls on parents for help

A workshop that could save a child’s future will soon be at one Region 8 school.

A parent workshop called “Parents: Our Superheroes” will be taking place at the Microsociety Magnet School in Jonesboro.

Principal of the Microsociety Magnet School Misty Doyle said they are appealing to their parents.

“It’s a way to get our parents in and discuss neighborhood safety and issues that are going to affect our kids in our neighborhoods,” Doyle said.

This is the first time they have attempted a workshop like this.

Doyle said it’s based on the need they see.

“Our kids are being affected by drugs, alcohol and gang violence in their neighborhood,” Doyle said. “There are people in their neighborhoods seeking out our young kids and if we don’t rescue them now we’re afraid of what might happen to them.”

Doyle said she believes it will take all of them to conquer this problem.

“It takes a village,” Doyle said. “We believe we have to partner with our parents and provide the information. Give them the warnings signs to look for if their kids are involved in drug activity or violence or gang activity. So, we’re coming together as a team to make sure their children are successful and safe in their neighborhoods and at school.”

Doyle said she hopes parents realize how important they are to their children’s safety and success.

“First of all, I want parents to realize that we care about their kids and we care about their input,” Doyle said. “We can’t do it alone. We value our parents and we realize that they are the number one teachers in their child’s life from birth until now. Without them we can’t be successful.”

Doyle said their students face a lot and come from various backgrounds.

“We’re a high minority school and we’re a high poverty school," Doyle said. "So, typically with that our students have challenges from their neighborhoods.”

Doyle said this meeting is about everyone coming together.

“We want to get on the same page,” Doyle said. “And provide resources to them and information that will help their children be successful and safe.”

Doyle said this idea came from a variety of shocking conversations.

“The need came from needs that we have right here in our building,” Doyle said. “From parent conversations we’ve had to teacher conversations to even students who come to us and say I don’t feel safe in my neighborhood.”

Doyle believes the time to save their students is now.

“It seems like the problem is more prevalent,” Doyle said. “I’m always amazed by how many students come in here and say they are approached by random people on the street who are trying to convince them to do things they shouldn’t do. And age doesn’t matter. We’ve seen students from first grade who come to us who are involved in some things they shouldn’t be. That is the need and that’s why we brought it to Microsociety.”

Around 540 students in first through sixth grades attend the Microsociety Magnet School.

Doyle said they will be sending out a flyer to parents to sign if they intend to come to the program.

Representatives from the Jonesboro Police Department will be there providing information on warning signs and how to protect our students.

There will also be people from Family Health Services and Mental Health Services answering questions and providing information.

Childcare for parents who want to attend will also be provided during the workshop.

The workshop will take place April 21 at 6 p.m.

