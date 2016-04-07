Agriculture students feed the need

Students in the College of Agriculture and Technology at A-State spent their Thursday evening feeding those in need across Region 8.

Around 45 students quickly measured, bagged and weighed meals to distribute.

The enormous operation started from a simple idea.

“We went to the Young Farmer Ranch Conference in Little Rock,” Senior animal science major Lanese Maham said. “With our Collegiate Farm Bureau Chapter and they packed meals there for this same organization. And so we decided when we came back that this would be a great opportunity to get our college involved. So when we came back we shared our idea with the rest of our ambassador team and everybody thought it would be a great opportunity.”

Students in the College of Agriculture joined forces with multiple student organizations on campus.

They all worked together, raised $2,500 and then hired an organization called Pack Shack to come to the college to help.

The group gathered all their materials and traveled to town, bringing enough ingredients to create 10,000 meals.

Sophomore agriculture education major Makenly Coles said an event like this brings their studies full circle.

“I was really excited because it’s a way for us to reach out and grab a hold of our community and sort of help them out," Coles said. "As the College of Agriculture and Technology we get to see how it goes from the farm to the table.”

Coles said she was stunned when she discovered how huge the need in Region 8 is.

“I was really surprised,” Coles said. “Senior citizens in Arkansas have for three years in a row been the number one most hungry in the nation. And that’s really incredible to me because it doesn’t seem like it makes sense. I don’t know, you just don’t think about it.”

Maham said this community project holds a special place for her.

“I am very excited,” Maham said. “I’m actually going to do my masters in international agriculture, so feeding people is very close to my heart. And so I’m really glad we got people involved and our community is going to benefit from this.”

“It’s humbling,” Coles said. “It’s very, very humbling and very exciting that it’s happening.”

All 10,000 meals will be distributed to people in Region 8.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android