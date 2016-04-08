Police investigating two robberies in one morning

In the last three days, three Jonesboro convenience stores were robbed early in the morning, including two in the same day.

Friday morning, shortly after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the Exxon station located at 1203 W. Parker in reference to a hold-up alarm.

The clerk said a 20- to 30-year-old black man wearing “torn jeans” came into the store and asked for a particular brand of chips.

When the clerk stepped from behind the counter, the robber put a weapon to his back and demanded all of the money and change.

In addition to stealing an undisclosed amount of cash, the crook reportedly stole several cartons of cigarettes and a number of electronic cigarettes before running from the store.

He last saw the robber get into a dark, older model car parked at a nearby restaurant and leave.

The clerk said the suspect appeared to be 5’10" weighing 170 pounds.

Moments after wrapping up that hold-up, Jonesboro police responded to a similar robbery just a few miles away.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday officers were called to Kum & Go, 2214 E. Johnson Ave.

The clerk told officers a black man wearing a skullcap and torn jeans entered the store and began asking for help in an attempt to lure him away from the cash register.

The man kept putting his hand in his pocket, which made the clerk uneasy.

Fearing he was about to be robbed, the clerk pressed the panic button beneath the counter.

It was at that time, according to the initial incident report, the robber pulled a “weapon wrapped in cloth” from his pocket and pressed it into the clerk’s side.

“You know what it is,” the robber is alleged to have told the clerk before demanding all of the money in the store.

After getting an unknown amount of cash from the register and a pack of Newport cigarettes, the man took the change machine from the countertop and ran from the store.

The clerk described the robber as being a 5’5” black male in his mid-20s, weighing approximately 180 pounds.

Early Wednesday morning, police were called to the Shell station, 1325 S. Caraway, regarding a robbery.

The clerk said a man pressed "something hard like a barrel of a handgun" into his back and demanded all of the cash.

Sergeant Cassie Brandon said they are unable to say whether or not the robberies are connected at this time.

"Common sense would say that there is that possibility," Brandon said. "Obviously, we're taking each one of them individually, seeing what evidence we can get out of each one of them and if it turns out that they're related then we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."

Gwen Holland works close to the Exxon on Parker and said hearing about the robbery is very unnerving.

She said she has been through a robbery situation before and is very concerned with being in that situation again.

Brandon said patrolmen know about the robberies, and extra patrols around these businesses may be scheduled.

If you have any information on any of these robberies, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

