Miracle League baseball season opens with excited players

Players, volunteers and parents filled the Miracle League Park Saturday morning in Jonesboro as a new baseball season began.

Even with cooler weather, the kids were out on the baseball diamond having a good time playing a game they enjoy.

Cage Adams is one of the coaches and has been with the Miracle League for 2 seasons.

Adams said it is great to see the kids get so much joy and excitement from simply being able to play a sport.

Out of everything though, Adams said there was one part about being a coach that trumps everything else.

“Their smile when they cross home plate,” Adams said. “When they get that hit and they just take off running and they come around third and they’re coming home and then everyone is just like ‘Ahh yeah!’ and they’re just grinning like crazy. It’s awesome.”

Aria Metcalf, volunteer coordinator for the Miracle League, said they have many things planned for the players this year.

She explained some of their plans include getting the opportunity to meet some Red Wolves.

Metcalf said there is still a need for volunteers in the league.

She said buddies are a big part of what they do and are required by every child before they can play.

A Miracle League buddy will go out on the field with a player and help them when they need it.

For more information on how to become a buddy or volunteer, you can text Metcalf at (870)530-0715 or send an email to mljonesborobuddies@gmail.com.

