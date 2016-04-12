Shipment of drugs leads to arrest of Paragould man

A Paragould man faces several charges after police say he accepted a delivery of synthetic marijuana.

According to Corporal Aaron Gamber with the Paragould Police Department, they received a phone call from an unhappy resident on Friday.

When authorities arrived at the resident’s home they discovered a large amount of narcotics had been delivered to the wrong address.

The Paragould Police Department took possession of the drugs, contacted the Postal Inspector and then made arrangements to deliver the package to the correct address.

“Yesterday, in conjunction with the Postal Inspector, we did a controlled delivery at the correct address where the package was originally intended to be shipped to," Gamber said. "Once the package was delivered in hand to the offender, we rolled up to take him into custody. He fled on foot. Short foot chase to the back of the residence and then he was taken into custody without incident.”

Officers arrested Randy Lively of Paragould.

The package contained 250 grams of K2 potpourri.

This drug has the consistency of marijuana and, according to Gamber, is growing in popularity.

“We’ve started targeting this type of drug more aggressively in the last year,” Gamber said. “It’s more common than methamphetamine right now.”

During a search, police found a large hookah, a small smoking device made from a socket and a notification from the USPS about the arrival of the package, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also states Lively called the post office several times asking about the arrival and delivery dates of the package.

Lively is charged with trafficking a controlled substance, unlawful use of a communication device, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing.

“If you see anything like this or you suspect some type of narcotic, call the police department and let us come and check it out," Gamber said.

