Greene County seniors get prepared with safety class

A group of Region 8 seniors can now feel prepared for anything after a class hosted by the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

A Senior Safety Class took place on Tuesday at the Westview Baptist Church in Paragould.

More than 30 seniors listened to Greene County Sheriff David Carter speak about home safety, shopping safety tips, scams and other things to be aware of.

Sheriff Carter said a big problem they’ve seen is when people actually show up on a senior’s front door.

“People coming to your house pretending that they’re going to measure your house for carpet or painting or something like that," Carter said. "While one is distracting you and telling you all the great things they’re going to do for you, the other one is in the back cleaning your jewelry box out. That, unfortunately, happens a lot.”

Carter also advises people to be skeptical of unexpected phone calls claiming you’ve won something.

“Another thing is scams,” Carter said. “If you haven’t signed up for anything and you get a call that you’ve won something, you haven’t.”

He said whatever you do, don’t give them any of your information.

Carter also talk to residents about the safest ways to get their errands done.

“Stay in well-lit areas,” Carter said. “If you can go out during the day, do that. If you can go in a group, that’s good. Most people also have a panic button on their key now too. Hit that panic button if you get in trouble. People that do bad things don’t like light or sound.”

Oak Grove resident Ronnie Winn said he found Sheriff Carter’s information very helpful.

“I think we all need to be informed on how we can better care for ourselves whether it be a medical issue or safety,” Winn said. “When you get a little older you’re going to have special care, so we try to have information brought in that’s going to help us with everyday life.”

If you’re interested in attending a class like this, or even hosting one, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

