Blytheville attorney honored in Little Rock

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge presented an important award to a local woman for National Crime Victims Week in Little Rock Wednesday.

Rutledge presented the Arkansas Crime Victims Advocate Award to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Gina Knight, who works at Burrow and Walker Law Firm in Blytheville.

Deputy Prosecutor Curtis Walker said Knight is a solid prosecutor.

“She is just a solid attorney,” Walker said. “A specific case she handled in Jonesboro had to do with a child rape case. And she invested herself, as she does with all her cases. She invested herself in that case. And the one thing I remember with her in dealing with that case was that she said regardless of whether the jury believes her or not, I want her coming out of this case knowing that I believed her. And she tried it that way and she convinced the jury and they convicted the guy. So, she invests herself in these cases and I’m proud to work with her in this office.”

Walker also said Knight is not someone who seeks recognition. She just wants to do her job.

“She’s more embarrassed than anything,” Walker said. “She’s never been one for praise or anything of that nature. It’s just not her. But she’s well deserved. I don’t know how many times I’ve told her you’ve earned this and she has earned it. She’s more embarrassed than anything, but we’re proud of her.”

Walker said he’s even learned a thing or two from Knight.

“I thought my strong suit was preparation,” Walker said. “Then I saw her preparation and I realized there was a little more work that I could do. So, believe me she is always well prepared. I’ve learned a lot from her.”

Walker went on to describe Knight in one word.

“Relentless,” Walker said. “She is relentless. She gets involved in a case then she is in it. And, believe me, she puts the work in. She is relentless.”

