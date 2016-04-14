Seniors slide to state tournament

A group of Region 8 seniors stepped up to the plate for a chance to compete at state.

The Regional Annual Bean Bag Baseball Tournament took place Thursday in Paragould at the Senior Bees Center, 121 North 12th St.

Eight teams and over 70 players competed all day for a state seat.

Weiner Senior Cardinal Albert Otto Ruesewald said they’re having a ball.

“It's just a bunch of us older people having the time of our life,” Ruesewald said. “We love it. It's so much fun and you meet so many great people.”

Fun isn’t the only thing the seniors are getting out of the event.

“Some seniors when they retire just go home and sit,” Alexa Gann with the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging said. “With this they can come out to the senior center and enjoy. They can be active and be around other people and have a good time doing it.”

Harrisburg team member Delena Ware listed the physical activity as one of the best parts.

“It's good exercise,” Ware said. “And getting to be our age, we need the exercise.”

It’s also a great chance for seniors to socialize.

“We’re having fun and fellow-shipping with everybody around our area,” Ware said. “We set up ball games during the week and play and we just have a lot of fun.”

"If you ever get started in it,” Ruesewald said. “It's like an addiction. You can't quit. You just gotta keep a-going.”

“Everybody whoops and hollers,” Gann said. “And has a real good time. They get real into it. Nice clean competition going on and they all enjoy it so much. It's really great for these seniors to be able to come out and have a good time. For them to get the chance to get to know each other from different communities is great.”

The Weiner Senior Cardinals, Jonesboro Primetimers, Harrisburg and Bono teams are moving on to the state competition.

They will compete against 200 people in Jacksonville on May 13.

