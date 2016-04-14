Jonesboro firefighter says goodbye

A veteran firefighter hung up his hat for the last time after working to protect the community for many years.

Firefighters and city leaders gathered at Station 3 on Brazos Street in Jonesboro Thursday.

More than 50 people were there to say thank you to Captain Tim Albert of the Jonesboro Fire Department.

Albert retired after working for 30 years as a firefighter with the department.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Albert said. “It’s been about 30 years’ worth of fighting fires. I’m ready to have some time off to spend with the family and work on the farm.”

Albert said he first looked into becoming a firefighter after listening to a friend’s suggestion.

“A good friend of mine told me it would be a good job for me to get into,” Albert said. “He evidently was right. I’ve been there for 30 years.”

Albert said one of his favorite parts of the job has been the people.

“I think I love helping other people in their greatest time of need,” Albert said. “Just trying to help them out if I can.”

Albert said he’s taking away a lot of good times with good friends.

“This is a pretty good memory,” Albert said. “Retiring is a nice one. I’ve got a lot of good friends and a lot of good memories.”

Albert said he has one message to give about firefighters.

“Know that you always have a friend in a fireman,” Albert said. “They’re always there to help if you need them. Give them a call and they’ll be there.”

