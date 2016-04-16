One cow's poop is another man's 'moola'

To help raise money for a Paragould family’s new home, Habitat for Humanity waited over 45 minutes for a cow to declare the winner of $5,000.

The group held their Drop it Like It’s Hot event Saturday afternoon.

A field was marked off and sections of it were sold to people with the hopes of a cow pooping in their section.

The owner of the section with the cow poop won the grand prize of $5,000.

Tiffany Henson, public relations for Paragould Habitat for Humanity, said this event was to raise money for one of their home building projects.

Henson said this will benefit the Southard family, who has been waiting on their new home since last year.

“It started in late October,” Henson said. “We had the Acts 1:8 mission day and we had some helpers and volunteers frame the house that day. So the house is framed, we just need to finish it from here.”

She said the Southards should be in their new home around the summertime.

After giving away the initial $5,000 promised to the winner, the group had about $3,000 left over.

The winner of the event was Gregg Sain of Rector.

