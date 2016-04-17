Bond set at $1 million for Jonesboro murder suspect

April 19 UPDATE: The bond for a Jonesboro murder suspect was set at $1 million Tuesday.

Judge Keith Blackman also denied petition for appointed council for Kent Lacey, according to court documents. He said it appears he has sufficient assets to hire a lawyer.

Lacey will appear in Craighead County Circuit Court May 27.

According to the affidavit, Lacey confessed to shooting Hicks through the window of his apartment after she broke the window with her fist.

He told officers the shooting was not intentional. He said he believed the gun's safety was on.

Lacey also admitted to discarding the gun after the shooting and told officers he made up the original story of a person named "Cliff" being at the apartment.

During the initial interview with police, he had told them "Cliff" was the one who shot Hicks, according to court documents.

Lacey is facing felonies for first degree murder, tampering with physical evident and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He has a prior felony conviction from 2008.

April 18 UPDATE: Jonesboro police have arrested a man in connection to the death of 25-year old lesha Hicks.

According to Public Information Officer Paul Holmes, Kent Lacey, 28, of Jonesboro was arrested late Monday afternoon after an ongoing dispute between the pair.

A news release states that officers conducted several interviews and collected evidence since the murder.

The evidence led police to Lacey, who lives in the apartment where Hicks was found outside.

Police believe the shooting happened when Hicks went to Lacey's apartment regarding the dispute.

Lacey was taken to the Craighead County Detention Center to await his probable cause hearing scheduled for Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge.

Some neighbors in the area witnessed the aftermath of the shooting.

"There were cops everywhere and tape all around and it was just kind of eerie to wake up to like that," said Lisa Woodral, a neighbor.

Most neighbors said they were shocked a shooting happened at their apartment complex.

The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide.

According to a press release from the department, officers responded to a shots fired and disturbance call from residents in the area of Nettleton Avenue and Viking Street around 2:33 a.m. Sunday.

While officers were headed to the scene, a second call came in advising that someone had been shot.

Iesha Hicks, 25, of Jonesboro was found lying unresponsive outside an apartment in the 4000-block of E. Nettleton Ave., according to Jonesboro police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Officers are currently working a number of leads in this case and gathering evidence.

The family of Hicks said they learned of their loved one's death around 6 a.m. and were devastated when they heard the news.

"We had no idea what had happened or anything," said Linda Carter, Hicks’s cousin. "We just knew that she was gone and the only thing that we really want now is to find out who did it, why and have justice served for her. Cause she was the loving mother of three children that she left behind."

Carter said the family will chip in and help her cousin's children.

Those who knew Hicks said they did not know who would want to harm her or why.

The family asks for anyone who knows what happened to call police so they can learn what happened to their loved one.

Neighbors in the area also said Hicks was a loving friend and mother.

"I cannot believe this actually happened to her, I mean we don't have a clue to what went on," said Terry Harris, a neighbor.

"When you see Iesha you see her kids, she was a very loving mother and it is very sad," neighbor Lewanda Harris said.

The Harris family knew Iesha well and want justice for her and her family.

"Any mother deserves to be around their children so they need to bring someone to justice, if not for her than for her children," Terry Harris said.

Terry Harris said he loves his neighborhood and wants people to know this is an isolated incident.

"I am out here everyday. My children ride their bikes out her everyday," Terry Harris said. "This is a nice neighborhood and I don't want people to think any different because that happened. My kids will continue to play out here and I will continue to monitor them because this is a great neighborhood."

Police have not released the name of any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the case can call the JPD Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 935-6710 or Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP.

