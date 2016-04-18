Biofuel plane makes stop in Walnut Ridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Biofuel plane makes stop in Walnut Ridge

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A Rhode Island science teacher made a stop in Walnut Ridge Sunday during his cross country flight using a Cessna powered by biofuel. 

Ross McCurdy, the pilot, teaches science and alternative energy at a high school on the East Coast. 

He said he wanted to demonstrate the power of a clean, renewable energy source with his journey. 

The fuel made up of camelina plant seed oil and petroleum Jet A. 

As he was preparing the plane for his next flight, McCurdy said he had done something like this before in a car. 

He wanted to take the next step and show off what the fuel could do in a plane. 

McCurdy and his son took off at about 1:30 Monday afternoon heading towards the El Paso area. 

He said they had a few more stops before their ultimate destination of Santa Monica, California. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly