Biofuel plane makes stop in Walnut Ridge

A Rhode Island science teacher made a stop in Walnut Ridge Sunday during his cross country flight using a Cessna powered by biofuel.

Ross McCurdy, the pilot, teaches science and alternative energy at a high school on the East Coast.

He said he wanted to demonstrate the power of a clean, renewable energy source with his journey.

The fuel made up of camelina plant seed oil and petroleum Jet A.

As he was preparing the plane for his next flight, McCurdy said he had done something like this before in a car.

He wanted to take the next step and show off what the fuel could do in a plane.

McCurdy and his son took off at about 1:30 Monday afternoon heading towards the El Paso area.

He said they had a few more stops before their ultimate destination of Santa Monica, California.

