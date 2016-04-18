New Stewart Park ball field closer to completion - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New Stewart Park ball field closer to completion

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge has been going through changes for about a year and the new ball field is almost ready for the first pitch. 

Volunteers have helped prepare the field, lay sod and place the fence during the entire project. 

Crews spent days laying sod and more were out Monday placing the last few patches. 

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said there is still more work to be done. 

Other items like a back drop and dugout sunscreen will be in later in the week. 

He said he hoped to have teams out and playing by mid-May. 

