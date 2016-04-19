Property fines go up in Walnut Ridge

Property owners in Walnut Ridge may soon have more room in their wallet.

The Walnut Ridge City Council made a decision Monday night that will affect all property owners.

They voted to raise the fines associated with the city's property clean up ordinance.

Fines can now be assessed to as much as $1,700 in less than two months for people who refuse to clean up their property.

After that, the city can charge $100 per labor hour to clean up property and apply for a property lien to collect expenses and fines.

A home located on Teel Road was a contributing factor in the council’s decision.

Residents living near the house made a number of complaints to the council about the home’s condition and debris in yard.

Walnut Ridge resident Perry Lavelle Seagrave lives down the road from the house.

Seagrave said he was happy with the decision.

“I think it was a good decision,” Seagrave said. “I think it’s good. You keep it up and you keep it nice and everything around there and you won’t have near as much trouble. You know, keep it cleaned up and everything and it’ll do good for you.”

The person who was living in the home during the complaints has since moved out.

The new owner has leveled the house and is working on clearing the land.

