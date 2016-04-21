ADH administrators receive training for active shooters

A group of administrators from 18 counties spent their Thursday afternoon with local law enforcement learning what to do in case of an active shooter.

The group with the northeast region of the Arkansas Department of Health learned the A.L.I.C.E. technique while at a meeting at Arkansas State University Newport.

Officers with the Batesville Police Department taught them the rules behind that acronym, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

Bill Farris, a regional director for ADH, said the group has planned for this training since last year.

He said recent events, like the December shooting in San Bernardino, California, raised the interests of their employees to have active shooter training.

Farris said they should be better prepared for an emergency after this training.

“We pray that this never happens in one of our local health units or in any of our communities in our state,” Farris said. “But should unfortunately if it does occur, we would know how hopefully to react in a positive manner for the utmost safety.”

He said the plan is for the administrators to take what they learned Thursday and inform their co-workers at their facilities.

The training was only part of the meeting, but Farris said they just want to improve their education.

