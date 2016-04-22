New stoplight spotlights signs of growth to some

The new stoplight at the Linwood and Finch intersection in Paragould is now operational, and some are excited for what this means.

New businesses have moved into the area including the new Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market, Kimono Japanese Steakhouse, and a new hotel currently under construction.

An employee of Cutie Patootie, a children’s boutique on Linwood, said the new growth is great.

“We're getting a lot more clothing stores, which I like cause I like to shop,” Katelyn Retherford said. “Different restaurants, and it's nice to have options and not have to go to Jonesboro.”

Retherford said from where she lives now, it takes her about an hour to get into Jonesboro to shop.

Retherford said the new light close to her job is not only a sign of growth, but a sign of safety.

She said it is now safer for her to get in and out of work on Linwood.

