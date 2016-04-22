City, volunteers breathe new life into old school

Lifelong residents of Black Rock wondered what would happen to their school after it closed 2 years ago.

The city of Black Rock bought a few of the buildings in the fall of 2015, but only recently started giving them a new purpose.

With the help of volunteers, the old cafeteria is now a community center, and the high school is now a museum.

Linda Robertson is one of the volunteers on the projects, and says the town suffered a blow when the school shut down.

“It was sad when we lost our school cause when you lose your school, you lose your town,” Linda Robertson said. “And that's basically what was happening to us.”

Linda graduated from the school in the 1960’s, and her sister Kathy Robertson, graduated in the 1970’s.

“As a small community, there aren't a lot of things to keep you occupied out of school,” Kathy Robertson said. “If it wasn't for that that we had in school we could have really, you know, went off the wall.”

Kathy said when the community found out about the closing, the future was scary.

Mayor Bonnie Ragsdale said without volunteers like Kathy and Linda, a lot of what is already done would not have been possible.

“We had an 80 year old woman come up here on a walker,” Kathy Robertson said. “She wanted to do something. So a table was set up for her and she sat down and dusted trophies off for us.”

Both sisters, and others who live close to the school, are very excited about the changes.

Kathy Robertson said they are working to get leads on the ball fields, and possibly adding air conditioning to the gym.

