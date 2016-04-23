Jonesboro family shares story at March for Babies

Groups of people gathered outside the student union at A-State Saturday morning for the March for Babies.

The event was put on by the March of Dimes, which is an organization that helps families with premature babies.

One of the families who received help from the March of Dimes a few years ago was the Sawyer family.

Natalie and Will Sawyer have four sons.

Their youngest sons, Sam and Isaac, were born three months early.

The Sawyers said their sons spent some time in the hospital after they were born.

During that time, they said their lives were full of questions and chaos.

Will Sawyer said the March of Dimes brought them some peace during their time in and out of hospitals.

“They provided more things for our babies than we even knew,” Will Sawyer said. “We just want to encourage them to keep up this mission and keep doing what they're doing. They're helping families in more ways than they even helped ours too.”

After their sons were released from the hospital, the Sawyers decided to get more involved with the March of Dimes.

They shared their story to everyone at the event Saturday morning.

The march raised about $120,000 for the March of Dimes to help families like the Sawyers.

