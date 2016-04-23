Neighbor explains her worries during Manila house fire

April 24 Update: A neighbor who lives a few houses down from where the fire happened on East Olympia Avenue said she saw the fire early Friday morning.

Mary Ek said it was something she had never seen before.

She said she went outside to see others watching and the fire department going into the home.

When she first went outside, Ek said she had many questions racing through her head.

"All I could think was are they alright? Did everybody make it out safe? Is everything gone? What can I do to help? That's about it mainly,” said Ek. “I just wanted to make sure they all got to safety if they were in there."

She was relieved to learn no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Captain Dill with the Manila Fire Department was one of the first people on scene and when they arrived the fire was already on the west side of the house.

He said at first they were told a girl was inside the home.

When they swept through the house, she was nowhere to be found.

Dill said they later learned the girl was at a relative’s house.

A family lost their home after a fire destroyed it early Friday morning.

The fire broke out at the home on East Olympia in Manila.

The Manila Police Department confirmed nobody was home during the fire.

According to police, the home is a complete loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

