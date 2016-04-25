Local firefighters take hazmat training class

A group of firefighters from Paragould, Jonesboro and other departments are spending the week in class for hazmat training.

The week long class is put on by the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and focuses on both basic and advanced monitoring.

Bill James is an instructor for ADEM and said the class helps crews identify the “family of chemicals” they might be dealing with when called out.

He said this information is important to crews especially with the ever evolving technology.

“When I started out many years ago, we just had simple basic equipment,” James said. “Now it's very high tech. We had equipment that was only in laboratories a few years ago, it's out in the field now. So this really helps them understand what the equipment is.”

He said the class is not only a learning opportunity but a networking opportunity as well.

James said departments can make connections and learn who has what in case they are in need of specific equipment.

James said there is a big demand for a class like this across the state and when the classes become available, they fill up fast.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android