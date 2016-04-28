5 years later Pocahontas residents remember 2011 flood

It has been 5 years since Pocahontas was hit with extreme flooding that washed many families out of their homes.

The Robil Addition was one of the areas that flooding affected the most in 2011.

Since then, some have moved on and others decided to stay.

Mary Haynes was living with her mother during the flooding and said they were told to leave their homes immediately.

It was not until later that she was allowed back to her home.

She said they lost items like important documents and photos that could not be returned to them.

Even now Haynes said the thought of that happening again scares her.

“Every time it rains, you wonder and worry if it's going to happen again,” Haynes said. “We just pray that they don't.”

Some in the neighborhood did not see much water in their homes like David Webb who said he had 4 inches.

Others like Haynes, saw about 4 feet.

Webb was a part time sheriff’s deputy in 2011 and saw the water rush into the Robil Addition.

He says a lot has changed since and some rebuilt and are prepared for flooding.

Webb said one of the bigger changes was the new levee built not too far from his home.

“Our levee has been rebuilt; time has been taken and extensive work on the levee through our county judge,” Webb said. “We feel safer, I do. Our levee is stronger.”

Not everyone in the Robil Addition felt as safe as Webb.

Some said they could never be fully prepared if that amount of flooding happened again.

