Mayor worries about Randolph County going wet

As Randolph County discusses whether or not it should become a wet county, one mayor in Lawrence County fears what this could mean for his town.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp worries if Randolph County becomes wet, business will decline in his city.

He said about 20-25% of sales tax comes from the Walmart in town.

Snapp worries more people will travel to Pocahontas to purchase items including alcohol instead of shopping local.

He said if more people flock north to shop, their Walmart could close down.

Snapp explained what he would like to see happen in Randolph County to prevent this.

“If Randolph County doesn't go wet, then we don't lose that extra sales tax base that we're going to lose now,” Snapp said. “So ultimately, while I'm not against Randolph County going wet, it would be better for Lawrence County and Walnut Ridge if they stay dry.”

Snapp said the city has prepared for the worst-case scenario of losing Walmart.

He said he and his employees have been working hard to attract more businesses to town.

Some new business announcements have been teased, including a well-known fast food restaurant and a farmer supply store.

The names of those business have not been announced and Snapp said they are waiting on final paperwork before releasing that information.

On Friday, a representative for Walmart contacted Region 8 News and issued the following statement:

“Walmart is committed to serving the Walnut Ridge community and have no plans to close this store.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android