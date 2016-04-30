Health conference offers women free screenings

Women from around Region 8 had the opportunity for free health screenings Saturday at the 11th annual Women’s Health Conference.

The event offered free screenings for various health issues including skin cancer and tooth decay.

Denise Gschewend was one of the volunteers and has been at the event every year.

She said the screenings provided work and have helped women in years past.

“We have some that come back every year cause they don't get to go to the doctor everyday cause they don't have insurance,” Gschewend said. “They really enjoy coming and getting that taken care of every year because some of them have found issues that they have had to take care of.”

Along with the screenings, a Jonesboro mother told her story about living with breast cancer.

When someone was not at a screening they could attend a breakout session, which offered additional information on activities like painting.

