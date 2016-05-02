Couple loses everything in early morning fire

A young couple lost everything in an early morning fire Monday.

Skyler Pieri of Marmaduke said he woke up around 1 a.m. to a strange sound.

“I was just sleeping in the middle of the night,” Pieri said. “I woke up to a sound and a smell, went to check it out and the living room was on fire. The next thing we knew the whole house was in flames.”

Pieri rushed his wife Chelsea and their two dogs out of the home and then called the fire department.

Marmaduke firefighters responded to the home in the 400-block of 4th street.

Assistant Fire Chief Matt Pruett said when they arrived, just two minutes after the initial call, the house fire was already fully involved.

If Pieri had not woken in time, his father-in-law David Brittingham said the call he got could have been worse.

“We were very scared,” Brittingham said. “Skyler woke up at 12:45 this morning and had that young man not woke the tragedy behind all of this could have been much, much worse and we could have lost a couple of great people in our community.”

Unfortunately, the fire was a total loss that included both Skyler and Chelsea’s vehicles.

“Both vehicles and everything in the house,” Pieri said. “We’ll just have to start back over and go from there.”

Pieri said they had just purchased the home.

This was their first house as a newlywed couple who married in late March of this year.

“I don’t care who you are,” Brittingham said. “Anytime you have a tragedy like this it’s devastating. All their material belongings are gone. You know, baby pictures, wedding pictures and things like that can never be replaced.”

Assistant Fire Chief Pruett said the fire originated in the living room.

While it’s too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire, they believe their investigation will uncover an electrical cause.

