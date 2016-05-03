Coach and teammate remember fallen WBC soccer player

Students and faculty at Williams Baptist College mourned Tuesday after news spread that one of their student athletes died in a car crash the night before.

Britny Vickers, 20, died in a wreck Monday night just outside of Walnut Ridge.

She was a sophomore and soccer player for the college.

When her coach, Shane Stolz, found out what happened, he said he just yelled “No,” and embraced his family.

He called meetings with both men’s and women’s teams to tell them what happened.

Dara Britton is the captain of the women’s team and was a friend of Vickers.

“She was like a sister,” Britton said. “She's one of those people that is one of a kind. You just don't get another soul like that.”

Stolz said Vickers had a very contagious smile and the only time she did not smile was when she was out on the field.

Britton said that competitive spirit shined both on the field and in the classroom.

“She had to win, she had to win anything,” Britton said. “Intermural, she had to win. Taking a test, she had to get the best grade.”

Britton had many memories of her friend but she said one random performance in the gym stood out above all the others.

“Me and my friend, we were in there, we were listening to our favorite song and Britny got on the stage with us,” Britton said. “We all just decided to do a dance. So she took the mic and she was singing Shakira's part of Waka Waka and we're on the side being her background dancers and we all looked in sync. It looked like a perfect band like we should have went on tour the next day.”

Stolz said when the news first spread Monday night, he said just about every student who lived on campus met in the chapel to mourn, sing, laugh, reminisce and just be together.

Britton said the team will remember Vickers in one way.

“Truly like a happy-go-lucky person,” Britton said. “Just lived life day by day and didn't look back, ever.”

Stolz also said they plan to keep Vickers’ jersey number, 13, on the bench for each game until the year she planned to graduate.

