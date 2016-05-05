Jonesboro Public Safety committee discusses police pay issue

The Jonesboro Public Safety Committee held a special meeting Thursday night to further discuss the police pay issue.

This problem has been discussed for over a year and some officers recently parked their cars at city hall to send a message.

At the meeting, current Jonesboro police officers and former officers voiced their concerns.

One of the biggest issues they said they had was there was no plan in place to show an increase in pay the longer they are at the department.

As an example, some officers said at North Little Rock, an officer would know what they would be making in 5 years.

In Jonesboro, they said they do not know what they would make a few years down the line.

Not everyone who spoke was an officer.

Jamie Easley is the wife of a JPD officer and said something needs to change.

“Our husbands are struggling because they want to provide for their families,” Easley said. “They want to not have to work six, seven days a week, two different shifts. They want to be able to provide.”

The committee voted to place the chief of police, a finance officer, a human resource director and 2 to 4 patrol officers of the chief’s choosing to the committee.

Mitch Johnson, a committee member, said he wanted to bring this issue back to the Public Safety Committee and “stop the bleeding.”

They plan to get together with the people from JPD and discuss a possible plan to help solve the issues with police pay.

